Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s 3-hour biopic surpasses the Rs 150 crore mark in India

Christopher Nolan’s 3-hour biographical film “Oppenheimer,” recounting the life of American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, renowned as the architect of the atomic bomb through his leadership of the Manhattan Project, has crossed the Rs 150 crore (approximately $18 million) milestone in India. As of the time of writing, the movie has amassed a global box office revenue of $657.3 million, a remarkable achievement considering its production budget was around $100 million. The film has also made a noteworthy impact in the domestic market, raking in $272.58 million. Notably, it even faced off against Greta Gerwig’s star-studded and visually striking “Barbie,” which could be argued as having broader appeal to the general audience, forming the intriguing phenomenon referred to as the Barbenheimer clash. While “Barbie” may have emerged as the victor, “Oppenheimer” has maintained its consistent performance.

Led by Cillian Murphy in the leading role, “Oppenheimer” boasts a cast that includes Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh. The film is an adaptation of the book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.”

At the heart of the film lies the pivotal event of the Trinity test, marking the successful testing of the first atomic weapon.