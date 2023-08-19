Police to Request Another Postmortem in Tanur Custodial Death Investigation

The police have contested the findings of the forensic surgeon who conducted the postmortem on Tamir Jiffri, a Tirurangadi native who allegedly died while in Tanur police custody. They dispute the surgeon’s conclusion that Tamir’s injuries led to his death.

In light of their suspicions regarding the autopsy report prepared hastily without considering the victim’s viscera examination results, the police plan to request a re-postmortem by a team of expert doctors. The absence of the chemical lab report on narcotics found in Tamir’s stomach complicates the situation, as the Kozhikode Regional Chemical Laboratory must provide this critical information.

The postmortem report mentions two plastic packets in Tamir’s stomach, emphasizing the need for the chemical lab results to determine the quantity of narcotics ingested. Meanwhile, the suspended sub-inspector implicated the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) in Tamir’s torture.

The Crime Branch’s investigation into the case has yet to interrogate DANSAF members. Despite government policy suggesting Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) involvement in custodial death cases, sources indicate that the CBI might not assume control of this case.

Jifri was brought deceased to a Tanur private hospital around 4:30 am, conveyed by a police vehicle. Other detainees were informed that Jifri had collapsed at the station. Eight police officers, including the sub-inspector, have been suspended in connection with the incident.