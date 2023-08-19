Stolen Kallakurichi temple idol found with US Homeland Security involvement

The Idol Wing CID police in Tamil Nadu have successfully tracked down a stolen idol of Lord Murugan, which originally belonged to a Shiva temple in the Kallakurichi district, to the United States’ Homeland Security Investigations (HSI-USA). The complaint that led to this discovery was filed by Periyasamy Udayar, a former panchayat president of Thatchur village in the Kallakurichi district.

The complaint reveals the historical background of the theft. It states that during the 7th and 8th centuries Pallava period, a Shiva temple existed in Thatchur village, housing numerous stone idols. However, invasions by Malik Kafur and other Mughal emperors led to the plunder and destruction of the temple. Out of the 13 remaining idols, which were buried after the plunder, people started worshipping them once they were unearthed in 1998. Unfortunately, in 2000, an idol of Lord Murugan was stolen. Strangely, despite 23 years having passed, no complaint had been lodged until recently.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Idol Wing CID registered a case and launched an investigation. They came across a book called ‘Thadayam,’ which contained valuable details and images of the temple and the stolen idol. This book played a crucial role in aiding the police’s search. Using the images from the book, they managed to compile a list of confiscated idols by HSI-USA. The police will now collaborate with HSI-USA to initiate the process of bringing the stolen idol back to Tamil Nadu.

In summary, diligent investigation and the assistance of historical records have helped uncover the missing Lord Murugan idol and take steps towards its repatriation from the United States.