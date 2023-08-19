To prevent wildlife attraction, TTD prohibits selling fruits and vegetables on footpath

In response to concerns about the safety of devotees walking along footpath routes to the Lord Venkateswara temple, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees the temple, has implemented a ban on the sale of fruits and vegetables along these paths on Fridays. The reason behind this restriction is to prevent devotees from purchasing and feeding these items to deer and monkeys, which are prey animals. This practice has been attracting wild beasts to the area, creating a potential danger to pilgrims.

The TTD announced that going forward, the sale of fruits and vegetables will not be permitted along these routes. The temple body stated that the feeding of monkeys, deer, and other animals by pedestrians has been resulting in the intrusion of wild beasts, posing a threat to those who trek along the paths.

To further address the issue, the TTD has instructed over 100 footpath shopkeepers along the Alipiri route to maintain cleanliness in their premises and properly dispose of trash in designated dustbins. The trash should be separated into dry and wet waste categories. Additionally, the shopkeepers have been advised to promptly notify forest and TTD officials upon spotting a wild beast.

In order to enhance surveillance, the temple authorities are planning to install closed circuit (cc) cameras along the footpath routes. This move aims to monitor the movement of animals and ensure the safety of the pilgrims and trekkers visiting the Lord Venkateswara temple.