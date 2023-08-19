Udyan Express fire at KSR Bengaluru station; no injuries reported

On a Saturday morning, a fire erupted within two air-conditioned coaches of a stationary train located at KSR Bengaluru city railway station. The incident involved the train numbered 11301 Udyan Express, which had arrived from Mumbai and was positioned on Platform No. 3 at 5:45 am, as per railway officials.

At approximately 7:10 am, station personnel and some passengers identified smoke emanating from coaches B1 and B2. Swift action was taken, and the fire brigade was promptly alerted. They arrived on the scene at 7:35 am and effectively brought the situation under control. Remarkably, there were no reported casualties or injuries, attributed to the absence of passengers onboard during the incident. Following the incident, the train was cleared from the tracks.

A spokesperson for South Western Railway asserted that no trains experienced delays, as they were redirected to alternate platforms without delay. The spokesperson also noted that the root cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Railway insiders disclosed that the circumstances surrounding the event are perplexing, given that the train was stationary on the platform and unoccupied by passengers. Importantly, the source of the fire did not originate in the pantry. A comprehensive investigation has been initiated to uncover the underlying factors. This occurrence is noteworthy as it represents the first incident of its kind in recent memory, further underscoring the significance of the inquiry to ascertain its causes.