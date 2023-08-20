AjnaXR Pro, AjnaXR SE mixed reality headsets launched in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Indian XR startup AjnaLens launched AjnaXR Pro and AjnaXR SE mixed reality headsets in the market. AjnaXR SE is priced at Rs. 84,999, while the AjnaXR Pro is priced at Rs. 1,54,499. Both headsets come in a single black colour and can be purchased via the AjnaLens website.

Both the headsets are equipped with dual 2.1-inch LCD displays with foveated rendering support. The Pro model is equipped with two 4,560 x 2,280-pixel displays, while the SE model has two 3,200 x 1,600-pixel displays. It is equipped with two 16-megapixel RGB cameras with ultra low-latency passthrough support. The AjnaXR Pro and AjnaXR SE mixed reality headsets run on the Qualcomm XR2+ Gen 1 chipset with eight Kyro 585 cores and an Adreno 650, along with 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. They run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Both headsets were equipped with sensors that support six degrees of freedom tracking, inside out tracking, and hand tracking. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and a USB Type-C port with PC-VR cable support.

Both AjnaXR headsets offer over three hours of battery life using the 5,500mAh battery with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3 support. The headsets have enter, home, volume, and power buttons for navigation.