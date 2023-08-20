‘Athachamayam’ event kicks off the 10-day Onam festivities in Kerala

The Athachamayam celebrations, marking the commencement of the 10-day Onam festivities in Kerala, were accompanied by a vibrant procession featuring floats and traditional folk dances. The event took place in Tripunithura and was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with prominent figures including actor Mammootty also present.

Chief Minister Vijayan emphasized the importance of maintaining the secular nature of the celebrations, harking back to the tradition of inclusiveness during the former Royal Kingdom of Kochi. He highlighted the participation of representatives from various religious communities in the Athachamayam celebrations, emphasizing the message of unity, peace, and secularism. The procession featured folk art forms like Theyyam, Kolkali, and classical ones like Kathakali, adding vibrancy and cultural richness to the event.

Despite past challenges caused by rain, natural disasters, and the pandemic, this year’s celebration drew a diverse crowd of all ages and backgrounds. The procession held historical significance, as it was previously participated in by the Maharaja of Kochi during the monarchy era. The festival symbolizes the welcoming of King Mahabali’s spirit, believed to visit Kerala during Onam to connect with his subjects.