CMRI Commemorates 500 Successful Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeries

The Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) recently achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing 500 robotic joint replacement surgeries, as reported by an official on Saturday. In honor of this achievement, the hospital organized a cultural event that was graced by patients who had undergone successful robotic joint replacement surgeries. Spearheaded by Dr. Rakesh Rajput, Director & HOD of the Department of Orthopaedics, a team of doctors highlighted how these surgeries had provided a new lease of life to numerous patients.

The groundbreaking technology of robot-assisted surgery allows for enhanced precision and accuracy during operations. CMRI’s team was the first to introduce this advanced technique in eastern India, enabling more than 500 patients to regain freedom from pain within a mere span of 18 months, stated Dr. Rajput. This accomplishment underscores the hospital’s commitment to employing cutting-edge medical advancements for the benefit of its patients.