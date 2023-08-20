Death toll reaches 78 in HP due to heavy rains; over 800 deodars toppled

The death toll from recent rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 78 during the past week. Additionally, one more body was discovered amid the debris of a collapsed Shiv temple in Shimla. Among the fatalities, 24 people lost their lives in three significant landslides in Shimla alone: 17 at the Shiv temple in Summer Hill, 5 in Fagli, and 2 in Krishnanagar since Sunday night.

In response to the dire situation in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Cabinet colleagues, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence. BJP National President JP Nadda, under Modi’s review, is scheduled to visit his home state on Sunday to assess the extensive damage caused by recent floods and landslides. Nadda intends to meet with the families of those who lost their lives and visit the ancient Shiva temple destroyed by the landslide.

With continuous heavy rains, approximately 700 to 800 deodar trees in Shimla have fallen, according to forest department officials. Most of the town’s trees are middle-aged or mature, ranging from 120 to 150 years old. The state government will need to address the dilemma of felling aged trees, as existing rules permit the removal of only dry and unsafe trees, considering the potential risk and challenges posed by the fallen trees.