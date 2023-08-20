Delhi police arrests key accused in J&K province of Poonch’s narco-terror case

A main accused in a case involving the smuggling of weapons, explosives and drugs across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch area was taken into custody in Delhi by the Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, according to officials.

In the intervening night of May 30 and May 31, authorities claimed that Mohammad Javed, a native of Poonch, had fled the scene after his three accomplices and a massive haul of weapons, explosives, and drugs were found close to the border fence in the Karmara district of Poonch.

They said that the SIA, which took over the case on July 6, found the missing the accused existence in Delhi and then sent a special team to arrest him.

As they attempted to transport the substance from the other side of the LoC onto this side, Mohd Farooq (26), Mohd Riaz (23) and Mohd Zubair (22) were detained by the Army together with an AK assault weapon, two handguns, six grenades, a 10-kg IED, and 20 packages of suspected heroin.

According to the officials, the investigation into the matter is ongoing, and more arrests are anticipated following Javed’s admission.

Following the recovery of seven kilogrammes of heroin, more than Rs 2 crore, a pistol, and some ammunition from the home of infamous drug dealer Rafiq Lala in the Danna Doyiyan area of Sathra on March 3, the SIA conducted raids at various locations in Poonch for three days straight from July 26 to 28.

Early this year, Lala was detained in accordance with the Public Safety Act (PSA). The SIA, however, had taken custody of him on remand on July 1 to question him on his alleged connections across the border.