Factionalism persists within Gujarat’s BJP unit

The internal rift within Gujarat’s BJP unit is intensifying, involving Rivaba, the BJP MLA from Jamnagar North, who is married to cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. The dispute also includes BJP mayor Bina Kothari and area BJP MP Poonam Madam. Despite attempts to address the matter, the conflict remains unresolved, with the MP calling it a “misunderstanding.”

During a public event, a confrontation occurred between Rivaba, Poonam Madam, and Mayor Bina Kothari. Rivaba expressed anger and advised Kothari to stay within her limits. The mayor’s family reached out to the Jamnagar BJP chief, expressing their dissatisfaction with Rivaba’s behavior and demanding an apology.

Mayor Kothari held a press conference, explaining the distress caused by the MLA’s conduct. She highlighted that her family, engaged in national service since the Jana Sangh days, communicated their concerns to the city BJP president. Kothari emphasized that if a woman from their respected family was treated poorly, it could discourage other women from entering politics. Meanwhile, MP Madam acknowledged the misunderstanding but attempted to clear the air, addressing the situation in a press conference. This incident is one of several instances of factionalism within the state BJP in recent weeks.