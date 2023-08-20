India reports 51 new Covid infections

India recorded 51 new coronavirus cases in a single day, with an active caseload of 1,468, as per the latest update from the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. The death toll reached 5,31,925, based on data updated at 8 am. The country’s total Covid case count is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,599).

Recovery figures show that 4,44,63,206 individuals have overcome the disease, contributing to a national recovery rate of 98.81%. The case fatality rate remains at 1.18%. The health ministry’s records indicate that a cumulative total of 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.