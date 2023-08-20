Indian industrialist Singhania expresses his dissatisfaction with his recent purchase of Maserati’s latest supercar

Gautam Singhania, a prominent Indian industrialist known for his passion for cars and billionaire status, has expressed his dissatisfaction with his recent acquisition of Maserati’s latest supercar, the MC20, which cost around $0.42 million. Instead of enjoying the car’s style and performance on the road, Singhania has chosen to keep the high-end vehicle parked in his upscale South Mumbai residence’s garage. Maserati introduced the MC20 to India in late 2021, offering Indian car enthusiasts the opportunity to experience its exceptional speed, with a top speed exceeding 325 kilometers per hour.

During an event, Singhania openly criticized the MC20, referring to it as the “worst” car he has ever driven and highlighting its unsatisfactory performance. He went on to caution potential drivers against taking the car on the road due to its hazardous nature, stating that he paid for a Maserati but received a disappointing vehicle instead.

Singhania attributed the car’s bouncy driving experience to Maserati’s explanation of road conditions in India. In an attempt to address his concerns, he took to the microblogging platform X, where he urged Maserati to appoint an independent test driver to evaluate the MC20’s safety and performance. However, his attempts to engage in a constructive dialogue reportedly faced obstacles, as Maserati’s parent company, Stellantis, seemingly hesitated to acknowledge the car’s shortcomings.

Expressing genuine concern, Singhania raised the issue of potential risks posed by the Maserati MC20 to drivers, prompting him to call on Indian authorities and consumer courts to investigate the matter. He expressed his belief that the car could be dangerous and lead to accidents.

In response to Singhania’s public dissatisfaction, Maserati posted a message on X, expressing regret over his negative experience and offering assistance to address his concerns.

Despite this disappointment, Singhania remains active in the automotive industry. He recently launched GS Design, a subsidiary of the Super Car Club Garage, driven by his passion for cars. Singhania revealed that within just 10 days of its soft launch, GS Design has already received 20 orders. He emphasized the company’s focus on delivering customizations and enhancing the drive experience, aiming to retrofit vintage cars in a much shorter timeframe compared to European or American car design companies. The Super Car Club Garage is an exclusive destination for supercars, super bikes, and vintage cars, and GS Design seeks to elevate the driving experience through customization.