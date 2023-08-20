ISSF World Championship 2023: India’s Mehuli Ghosh wins bronze, secures Paris 2024 Olympics berth

Baku: In Shooting, India’s Mehuli Ghosh won bronze medal in the women’s 10 metre air rifle event at the ISSF World Championship 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. In the final, Mehuli Ghosh scored 229.8 to finish behind the People’s Republic of China’s Jiayu Han and Zhilin Hang. She also secured a Paris 2024 Olympics quota for India.

Mehuli Ghosh, Tilottama Sen and Ramita’s total tally of 1895.9 won India the gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle team event. India have now won 4 medals – 2 gold and 2o bronze – at the ISSF World Championships 2023 in Baku so far.

The ISSF World Championship 2023 is a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics. A total of 48 Olympic quotas are on offer with the top 4 finishers (one per country) in each of the 12 Olympic individual shooting events. This was India’s fourth Paris 2024 quota in shooting.