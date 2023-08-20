Ladakh: Army vehicle falls into gorge, claiming nine soldiers’ lives

In a tragic incident, nine soldiers lost their lives and another sustained critical injuries when the Army vehicle they were traveling in veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge within the Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday. The unfortunate mishap occurred near Kiari, situated in southern Ladakh’s Nyoma region, as confirmed by officials.

Leh’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), P D Nitya, reported that the Army vehicle, carrying ten personnel, was en route from Leh to Nyoma when the driver lost control, resulting in the vehicle’s descent into the gorge at 4:45 pm. The police swiftly responded to the scene, transporting the injured soldiers to an Army medical facility. Regrettably, eight of the personnel succumbed to their injuries at the medical facility, while another soldier passed away subsequently. One more soldier’s condition was classified as “critical,” with ongoing medical treatment.

Expressions of grief and condolences emerged from top officials. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed his sorrow and praised the soldiers’ service, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sadness and solidarity with the bereaved families, affirming the nation’s support during this sorrowful period.