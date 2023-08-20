Make Delicious Mishti Doi – Traditional Bengali Sweet Yogurt Dessert

Mishti Doi is a traditional Bengali dessert that translates to “sweet yogurt” in English. It’s a creamy, sweetened yogurt dessert that’s typically made using simple ingredients. Here’s a basic recipe to make Mishti Doi:

Ingredients:

– 1 liter of full-fat milk

– 1/2 cup of sugar (adjust to taste)

– 2 tablespoons of yogurt (as a starter culture)

– A pinch of cardamom powder (optional)

– A pinch of saffron strands (optional)

– Chopped nuts for garnishing (like almonds or pistachios)

Instructions:

1. Heat the milk: Pour the milk into a heavy-bottomed pan and bring it to a boil. Stir the milk occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

2. Reduce the milk: Once the milk comes to a boil, lower the heat and let it simmer. Allow the milk to reduce and thicken. This will take about 45 minutes to an hour. Stir occasionally to avoid scorching.

3. Add sugar: Once the milk has reduced by about half, add the sugar and stir well. Let the mixture simmer for another 15-20 minutes, or until it thickens further.

4. Cool the milk: Remove the pan from the heat and let the milk mixture cool down until it’s warm to the touch.

5. Add yogurt: In a separate bowl, whisk the yogurt to make it smooth. Add a small amount of the warm milk mixture to the yogurt and mix well. This helps in tempering the yogurt and preventing it from curdling when added to the hot milk.

6. Combine yogurt with milk: Gently pour the yogurt mixture into the warm milk, stirring continuously. Make sure it’s well mixed.

7. Flavoring (optional): If you’re using cardamom powder or saffron, add it to the milk and mix well.

8. Set the yogurt: Pour the milk and yogurt mixture into earthen pots or any other containers of your choice. Cover them with lids or plastic wrap.

9. Keep it warm: Place the pots in a warm place or use a warm environment like an oven with the light on. Allow the yogurt to set for 6-8 hours, or until it’s firm.

10. Refrigerate: Once the Mishti Doi has set, remove it from the warm environment and refrigerate for a few hours before serving.

11. Serve: Before serving, garnish with chopped nuts like almonds or pistachios.

Your homemade Mishti Doi is ready to be enjoyed! It’s a delightful dessert that’s both creamy and sweet, making it a perfect treat for special occasions or just to satisfy your sweet cravings.