More than 3.6 million attended Independence Day celebrations in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed an extraordinary turnout of over 3.6 million individuals participating in the 77th Independence Day celebrations, marking a significant historical milestone, as stated by an official spokesperson. The festivities encompassed a diverse range of events totaling 42,879, held at various levels starting from panchayats. The scope of the celebrations extended beyond urban centers to include numerous villages and towns, showcasing an unprecedented level of engagement.

Both Jammu Division and Kashmir Division demonstrated enthusiastic involvement, with 19,76,255 people participating in 23,163 events in Jammu, and 17,08,851 individuals taking part in 19,716 functions in Kashmir. Various private institutions such as industrial units, educational establishments, and medical facilities also actively joined the celebrations by organizing events. The people of Jammu and Kashmir seized the opportunity to express their patriotism and affection for the nation.

Baramulla in Kashmir Valley saw the highest turnout with around 5,05,909 participants in 3,353 events, closely followed by Anantnag and Kupwara. In Jammu Division, Rajouri and Kathua displayed notable participation. The celebrations continued with fervor, as the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign prompted numerous “Tiranga Rallies” led by different segments of society. The festivities, based on this theme, are set to conclude on August 31, with a host of additional events scheduled for the upcoming days.