Noise launches new true wireless stereo earphones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Noise has launched a new pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. The new device named ‘Buds VS106’ have been launched at a special price of Rs. 1,299. They are currently listed on the GoNoise online store. The true wireless earphones come in three colours- Cloud White, Jet Black, and Sky Blue.

The Noise Buds VS106 earphones are equipped with a 10mm driver. They come with quad mic and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) support. The new affordable TWS earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and Instacharge technology for fast charging. They are claimed to offer up to 200 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. The earphones are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

For gaming, the earphones have a specially dedicated gaming mode that offers ultra-low latency of up to 40ms. These earphones also offer an IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance. The case has an LED charging indicator and features a USB Type-C port.