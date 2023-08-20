On death of 9 Army personnel in Ladakh, President Murmu, PM Modi express condolences

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent their condolences to the families of the nine soldiers who died on Saturday in the Ladakh district of Leh when their truck veered off the road and fell into a narrow gorge.

The news of the disaster, according to President Murmu, left her ‘deeply troubled,’ and she said that ‘the nation owes a great debt of gratitude to these soldiers for their selfless sacrifice.’

The troops’ deaths, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been ‘pained’ and he said that they will ‘always be remembered’ for their ‘rich service to the nation.’ He also sent his best wishes for a quick recovery to those hurt in the collision.

Amit Shah, the union home minister, too expressed his sympathies to the families of the fallen troops and said that the entire country is standing behind them.

Rahul Gandhi, a member of Congress, described the disaster as ‘extremely sad’ and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers.

Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, and Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, both sent their condolences and wished the injured a swift recovery.

Eight troops and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) are among the dead. The truck crashed into the gorge seven km before Kyari town as it was travelling from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh. It was a part of a troop that also included an ambulance and an SUV and contained 34 people in all. The three cars were a member of a reconnaissance team.