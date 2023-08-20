OnePlus launches Ace 2 Pro: Details

Mumbai: OnePlus Ace 2 Pro was launched in China. The 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600). The phone is also available in 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,200) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,100), respectively. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is available in Aurora Green and Titanium Ash Grey (translated from Chinese) and will go on sale in China via Oppo’s online store starting August 23.

The dual-SIM (Nano) handset runs on ColorOS 13.1, that is based on Android 13. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240×2,772 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 450ppi. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The phone is equipped with three rear cameras — a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel camera with an IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro features a 16-megapixel camera with a Samsung S5K3P9 sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, dual band GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging.