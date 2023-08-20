Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana accounts crosses 50 crore-mark

New Delhi: The number of accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has crossed 50 crore-mark. More than 56% of the accounts belonging to women. 67% of these accounts have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas. The deposits in these accounts are above Rs 2.03 lakh crore. About 34 crore RuPay cards have been allotted to account holders. The cards are given to the holders free of cost.

PMJDY is responsible for providing basic banking facilities to the underprivileged. The scheme was launched to provide financial services like banking, deposit account, remittance, pensions etc to poor people. It was launched on August 28, 2014.

As per the Finance Ministry, the average balance in the PMJDY accounts is Rs 4,076 and more than 5.5 crore accounts under this scheme are receiving Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) benefits. In this scheme, the subsidy is directly transferred to the accounts of the citizens who are living below the poverty line.

PMJDY offers multiple advantages to account holders such as a bank account without requirement of minimum balance, free of cost RuPay debit cards with inbuilt accident insurance of Rs. 2 lakh and overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000.