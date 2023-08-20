Redmi launches Pad SE: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Redmi launched its new tablet named ‘Redmi Pad SE’ in Europe. The 4GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Pad SE is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 18,000), while the 6GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 128GB variants of the tablet are listed at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,800) and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,600), respectively. It is offered in Graphite Gray, Lavender Purple, and Mint Green colours. The sale date of the tablet has not yet been confirmed. The company has not said anything about the tablet’s India launch either.

The new tablet sports an 11-inch full-HD+ (1900 x 1200 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, a peak brightness level of 400nits, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, pixel density of 207ppi, and a TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. The tablet is powered by a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform SoC paired with AdrenoTM GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The Redmi Pad SE runs on Android 13-based MIUI Pad 14 out-of-the-box.

Also Read: Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana accounts crosses 50 crore-mark

The Redmi Pad SE is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera, while the front has a 5-megapixel sensor. Backed by an 8,000mAh battery, the tablet supports 10W wired charging through a USB Type-C port. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet has quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio.