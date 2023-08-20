UAE Police fresh warning to residents

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police has issued a new warning to residents. The authority launched a new campaign with a slogan called ‘Drive with caution and leave a safe distance’.

Ras Al Khaimah Police urged motorists to maintain a safe distance between vehicles and drive with caution. The authority informed motorists that safe distance between vehicles is between 5m and 10m. The distance increases by 5m as speed increases.

Ras Al Khaimah Police reminded motorists that according to Ministerial Resolution No. 178 and according to Item No. 52 of the schedule of violations, fines and traffic points, a traffic violation of not leaving sufficient distance is issued with a fine of Dh400 and four traffic points are also deducted.