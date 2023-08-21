Vespa Justin Bieber edition scooter launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: The Italian manufacturer, Vespa has launched a limited edition scooter named ‘Justin Bieber X Vespa collection’. The Vespa is offering the scooter in three variants internationally, Piaggio India will be selling the 150cc model in the country.

The scooter is priced at Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Vespa Justin Bieber edition is limited to single digits and will be imported as a completely built unit (CBU).

Vespa Justin Bieber edition is powered by a 155cc single-cylinder engine that produces 12.5hp and 12.4Nm of torque. The scooter also features a TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity and app compatibility. Bieber’s design includes all white exterior, along with a matching helmet and accessories, like rims, saddle, grip and logo.

The Justin Bieber X Vespa collection comes with full LED lights and 12 inch alloy wheels. The scooter is equipped with a 200mm front disc brake, 140mm rear drum brake and single-channel ABS for added safety.