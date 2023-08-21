Chess World Cup: India’s R Praggnanandhaa holds Fabiano Caruana to draw

Baku: In chess, India’s R Praggnanandhaa held World No.2 Fabiano Caruana in draw in the second game of the semifinal of the FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. Praggnanandhaa and America’s Caruana tied the two-game classical series 1-1. The two players will take part in a tie-break.

Praggnanandhaa is the second Indian to enter semifinals of Chess World Cup after Viswanathan Anand. The Indian Grand Master will also likely feature in the Candidates tournament next year.

In the other semi-final, former world champion Magnus Carlsen defeated Nijat Abasov in the first game with white pieces.