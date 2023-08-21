China grants approval for the resumption of flights between Beijing and the North Korean capital Pyongyang

China announced on Monday that it has granted approval for the restart of commercial flights between Beijing and Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. This is a significant development as it’s the first time such flights have been permitted since North Korea closed its borders in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, stated during a routine press briefing, “For the summer and autumn flight season… the Chinese side has approved flight plans for passengers on routes like Pyongyang-Beijing and Beijing-Pyongyang operated by Air Koryo.”

However, as Air Koryo was preparing to resume its flights to Chinese skies, an unexpected cancellation of flights occurred. North Korea’s national airline, Air Koryo, was scheduled to launch its first commercial flight in over three years on Monday, August 21.

This flight, identified as JS151, was supposed to land at Beijing’s Capital International Airport at 9:50 AM. To the dismay of many, the flight was abruptly canceled at the eleventh hour.

Since early 2020, North Korea has remained isolated from the global community by closing its borders in response to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus. The sudden cancellation of Air Koryo’s flight raised numerous questions.

The airline’s representatives did not provide a specific reason for the sudden change in plans, according to media reports.

When asked about the cancellation, China’s foreign ministry reportedly reaffirmed its approval for the resumption of commercial flights between the two capitals.

After three years of isolation due to the pandemic, there are indications that Pyongyang might be gradually relaxing its border restrictions. The anticipated resumption of Air Koryo’s commercial flights was seen as a potential step towards re-engaging with the international community.

AFP reporters attempting to seek clarification from Air Koryo’s Beijing office were met with uncertainty. A man present in the dimly lit office was asleep, while another individual was unable to provide definitive answers and repeatedly stated, “We don’t know.” These reporters were directed to North Korea’s state newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, for information.