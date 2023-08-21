Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged for fourth day in a row in Kerala. Gold is trading at Rs 43,280 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading up Rs 49 or 0.08% at Rs 58,424 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 70,452 per kg, up Rs 217 or 0.31%. On Friday, gold futures had ended with gains of Rs 88 per 10 gram while the silver futures closed up by Rs 228 per kg.

Also Read: Indian team for Asia Cup 2023 announced

Price of spot gold was flat at $1,888.36 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures added 0.1% to $1,917.70. In other metals, spot silver steadied at $22.71 per ounce and platinum was around $909.57. Palladium was up 0.1% at $1,257.43.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.3% to 890.10 tonnes. On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,919.60 per troy ounce, up $3.10 or 0.16% while Silver futures were trading at $22.8500, up $0.117 or 0.510%.