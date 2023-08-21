Edappadi Palaniswami receives ‘Puratchi Tamilar’ title at AIADMK’s Madurai convention

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the General Secretary of AIADMK, has been bestowed with the title ‘Puratchi Tamilar’ or “Revolutionary Tamil,” following the party’s tradition of assigning revolutionary titles. This title was previously held by the late Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa, known as ‘Puratchi Thalaivar’ and ‘Puratchi Thalaivi’ respectively. The title was conferred on Palaniswami during a gathering of priests from various faiths. Palaniswami’s elevation comes after a power tussle with O Panneerselvam and is seen as a move to invigorate the party’s cadre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In his speech, Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu and responded to their stand on the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), stating that the contentious exam was introduced during the Congress-led UPA regime, of which DMK was a part. He accused DMK of misleading students and termed their hunger strike against NEET as a “drama.” Palaniswami also highlighted various initiatives of earlier AIADMK governments, such as handling the Covid pandemic, winning the legal battle in the Cauvery issue, and achievements in the education sector. The conference adopted 32 resolutions, including condemning DMK for denying an attack on late Jayalalithaa in the state Assembly in 1989 and urging the Centre and state governments to address the ethnic violence in Manipur and ensure peace.