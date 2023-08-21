England coach says her team could be ‘very proud’ of themselves for reaching their first Women’s World Cup final

England’s coach, Sarina Wiegman, expressed pride in her team’s achievement despite their 1-0 loss to Spain in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday, stating that they could hold their heads high for reaching their inaugural final in the tournament.

Spain’s Olga Carmona secured victory with a goal in the first half, securing their first-ever World Cup title in only their third appearance at the tournament.

While European champions England encountered challenges due to injuries to key players and at times struggled to convince, they managed to overcome each obstacle and reach the final for the first time in their history.

Wiegman acknowledged that it might take time for the players to fully appreciate the significance of their accomplishment. She explained during a press conference, “Despite the disappointment of not winning the game, we can still be very proud of ourselves. It may not feel that way right now, but that realization will come with time. Our journey throughout the tournament, our growth, the challenges we faced before and during the competition, and our ability to adapt to various situations—all of this contributes to our pride.”

Highlighting the growth they displayed during the tournament, Wiegman noted their efforts to navigate pre-tournament and in-game challenges. She emphasized that their dedication and performance should be acknowledged.

This marks Wiegman’s second World Cup final defeat; she previously led her home country, the Netherlands, to the final in 2019, where they were defeated 2-0 by the United States.

Despite trailing due to Carmona’s goal, England faced another setback when Spain was awarded a penalty for a handball by Keira Walsh after the hour mark. Wiegman criticized the decision as “too light,” suggesting that the call was overly harsh on the midfielder. However, goalkeeper Mary Earps, who received the tournament’s Golden Glove award, saved the penalty, a moment that Wiegman believed would shift momentum in England’s favor.

Wiegman expressed her optimism: “Stopping that penalty was a pivotal moment, and I genuinely believed that we had gained momentum and were going to equalize. Mary Earps made a few more crucial saves during the game, and the Spanish goalkeeper also produced some excellent saves. The match was very open.”

While the loss may still sting, Wiegman’s assessment highlighted the team’s growth, resilience, and commitment throughout the tournament, ultimately allowing them to make history by reaching the World Cup final.