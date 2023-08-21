Farmers protest at wholesale markets against 40% onion export duty imposed by the Centre

Farmers in Maharashtra voiced their opposition on Sunday to the Central government’s decision to levy a 40% duty on the export of onions, with protests occurring in wholesale markets across the state. The protest followed the recent imposition of the export duty until December 31, 2023, prompting demonstrations in markets including Satana, Malegaon, and Lasalgaon in Nashik district, as well as in Ahmednagar, Manchar, and Khed in Pune district.

Leaders from the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna (SSS) stated that these protests are set to expand to wholesale markets all over Maharashtra as a means to exert pressure on the Union government. However, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole criticized the state government’s approach, accusing it of prioritizing consumer interests over those of farmers. He noted that inadequate rainfall in certain parts of Maharashtra is anticipated to delay the availability of fresh onions in the market, thereby putting additional pressure on farmers.

Amid the growing protests, Maharashtra’s Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde expressed his intention to engage in discussions with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, with the aim of finding a mutually acceptable solution. Meanwhile, Chhagan Bhujbal, another member of the state’s cabinet, plans to raise the issue of onion export duty with Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.