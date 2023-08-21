Indian team for Asia Cup 2023 announced

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian cricket team squad for the Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side while Jasprit Bumrah has been named as the vice-captain.
India will begin their Asia Cup campaign on September 2 against Pakistan before playing Nepal on September 4. The tournament commences on August 30. Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the opening match.
India squad for Asia Cup 2023:
Rohit Sharma(c)
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Shreyas Iyer
KL Rahul(wk)
Suryakumar Yadav
Tilak Varma
Ishan Kishan(wk)
Hardik Pandya
Ravindra Jadeja
Axar Patel
Shardul Thakur
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Siraj
Kuldeep Yadav
Prasidh Krishna
