Indian team for Asia Cup 2023 announced

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian cricket team squad for the Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side while Jasprit Bumrah has been named as the vice-captain.

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign on September 2 against Pakistan before playing Nepal on September 4. The tournament commences on August 30. Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the opening match.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma(c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul(wk)

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Ishan Kishan(wk)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Prasidh Krishna