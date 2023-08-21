DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

India’s Anahat Singh wins Asian Junior Squash Championship title

Aug 21, 2023, 04:02 pm IST

Dalim: India’s Anahat Singh won  gold medal in the U-17 category of the Asian Junior Squash Individual Championships in Dalian, China. Anahat Singh defeated Hong Kong’s Ena Kwong  by ‘3-1’ in the final to win the title.

She had beaten Malaysian players Doyce Lee and Whitney Isabelle Wilson in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively. Last year in Thailand, Anahat had won her first gold medal of this event.

The Indian player won the U-11 title during the British Junior Open Squash in 2019. She also won the  U-13 title in the Dutch Junior Open Squash. Earlier this year, Anahat won  the U-15 category of the British Junior Open Squash.

