KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer make the cut for India’s Asia Cup team lineup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made an official announcement regarding India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Asia Cup on Monday. Notably, K L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have secured spots in the squad for the Asia Cup, set to commence on August 31. Additionally, the young batter Tilak Varma has received his maiden call-up to the one-day format, marking a significant step in his cricketing journey.

While the inclusion of Rahul and Iyer brings excitement, there were concerns about their fitness as they make a comeback following their respective thigh and back surgeries. Iyer, who last played in March, and Rahul, whose last appearance was in May, have been working towards regaining their full form and fitness. To ensure contingencies are accounted for, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been included in the squad as a backup for Rahul, who has recently experienced a niggle.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained, “It is not the original injury, there is a niggle, that is why Sanju is travelling (to Sri Lanka). We are expecting Rahul to be fit. If not he will start by the second or the third game. Shreyas Iyer is fully fit.”

Further bolstering the team’s strength, pacer Prasidh Krishna, who marked his comeback from injury during the ongoing series in Ireland, has also secured a place in the Asia Cup squad. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma’s inclusion comes on the heels of his impressive performance in his debut T20 series in the West Indies. Presently, the 20-year-old is part of the T20 squad in Ireland.

The final squad for the Asia Cup boasts a formidable lineup, featuring players like Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. The blend of experience and fresh talent reflects the team’s commitment to delivering a strong performance in the upcoming tournament.