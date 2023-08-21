Lowest-rated Indian street foods: Dahi puri, bonda and more; check out complete list.

Attention bonda enthusiasts! Brace yourselves for some surprising news: your beloved snack has recently earned a spot on the list of worst-rated Indian street foods. Taste Atlas, the renowned travel guide that recently hailed Kerala’s Paragon Restaurant as the 11th best eatery globally, has unveiled its roster of street food ratings. The infamous South Indian bonda has secured the 10th position on this list.

Notably, the top spot on this list is occupied by Dahi Puri. The comprehensive lineup also encompasses delectable treats like papri chaat, dahi vada, sev, gobi paratha, Bombay sandwich, dabeli, sabudana vada, and egg burji.

According to reports, the dishes were meticulously evaluated based on a staggering 2,508 ratings, though only 1,773 were deemed credible by Taste Atlas. This insight offers a glimpse into the assessment process that led to the unveiling of this intriguing lineup.