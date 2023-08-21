Mahzooz Draw: 9 participants share Dh200,000

Dubai: Mahzooz crowned its 58th millionaire this week. Rathish, holding the ID number 37326650 won the grand prize of Dh1 million in the 142nd weekly draw of Mahzooz. The top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week.

9 participants matched 4 out of the following 5 numbers 2, 6, 38, 39, 42 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They took home Dh22,222.22 each. 817 other winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and received Dh250 each. The draw saw a total of 827 participants take home Dh1,404,250 in prize money.

Another lucky winner, Jocelyn, with the raffle ID number 37336196 became the third winner of its golden summer draw. The golden summer draw offers a lucky participant an opportunity to win Dh50,000 worth of gold coins every week for a limited time.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.