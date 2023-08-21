Netflix to stream fantasy comedy ‘Bro’

Starting August 25, the fantasy comedy “Bro,” which features Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej as the lead, will be available for streaming on Netflix. The film, where the real-life uncle and nephew duo takes the lead roles, had its theatrical release on July 28. Netflix India revealed this news on its official X page, using the caption, “Time is usually precious, but this time it’s POWERFUL. BRO starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej is coming to Netflix on 25th of August!”

The directorial work of Samuthirakani, “Bro,” will be accessible to Netflix subscribers in languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Alongside Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej, the cast includes Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju.