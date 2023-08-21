Palakkad-origin Republican Launches US Presidential Campaign with Strong Ultra-Conservative Platform

In the realm of contenders vying for the formidable role of the President of the United States, emerges a figure with ties to a Palakkad village in Kerala. How did this unlikely journey unfold?

Taking us back to the 1970s, V G Ramaswamy, originating from a community of Tamil Brahmins in Wadakkanchery, Palakkad, embarked on an Engineering education at the then Regional Engineering College, now known as the National Institutes of Technology, in Kozhikode. Following his studies, he ventured to the United States, where he pursued advanced education, established a career, and settled alongside his wife, Geetha, an alumna of Mysore Medical College. In 1985, Cincinnati, Ohio, became the birthplace of their son, named Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy.

Up until this point, their narrative paralleled that of numerous Indian immigrants aspiring for the American dream. Yet, what unfolded next was nothing short of extraordinary. Vivek, the offspring of Ramaswamy and Geetha, attended prestigious institutions like Harvard and Yale before launching his own business. The enterprise thrived, catapulting Vivek into the millionaire bracket. His political aspirations soon took shape, propelling him into the race for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.

Even in the Republican race, Vivek has outpaced prominent figures such as Nikki Haley, former Governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the UN. Notably, he currently stands third, trailing only former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

While many dismiss Vivek’s presidential bid as a jest, the realm of politics doesn’t easily adhere to such assessments. In 2015, Donald Trump faced similar skepticism during his US presidential primary campaign. Similarly, the prospect of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law ascending to the role of British Prime Minister was deemed unthinkable until it transpired.

At 37, Vivek Ramaswamy serves as the executive chairman of Strive Asset Management Company, having amassed wealth through his biotech venture, Roivant Sciences, amounting to an estimated $630 million (approximately Rs 5,000 crore). Married to Apoorva Tewari, the couple has two sons.

However, Vivek’s narrative possesses an intriguing twist. His potential presidency has the capacity to reshape the global business landscape, driven by his profoundly conservative ideology—surpassing even Trump’s stance. For instance, Vivek staunchly opposes the notion of climate change, deeming investments in green technologies futile. He advocates for unrestricted carbon emissions and dismisses the necessity of addressing environmental, social, and governance concerns.

Vivek’s perspective on LGBTQ matters is equally contentious, arguing against any form of special treatment and advocating for attitudinal transformation. Gender-related issues, according to Vivek, warrant no attention either.

In essence, Vivek emerges as a staunch opponent of the contemporary transformations witnessed worldwide. Paradoxically, he garners substantial support within the US despite his contrarian views.

Furthermore, Vivek’s stance on China adds another layer of intrigue. If he were to assume the highest office in the US, Vivek’s message to the Chinese President would be unequivocal: “Our interactions are concluded.”

With Vivek’s potential ascent to the US presidency, observers anticipate seismic shifts in the global business arena—a testament to the power of one individual’s influence.