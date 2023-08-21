Qatar Airways increases frequency of flights to this city

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways will increase frequency of flights to New York (JFK). The airline will increase frequency from two to three daily flights effective October 30, 2023.

Customers from across the US will also benefit from the enhanced connectivity between JetBlue and Qatar Airways via New York. Members of both Loyalty Programs – Qatar Airways Privilege Club and JetBlue TrueBlue – can earn miles from each other’s expansive codeshare flights.