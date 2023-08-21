Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award presented to Banasthali Vidyapith in Rajasthan

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi emphasized the importance of promoting peace, communal harmony, and national unity, especially during times when divisive forces fueled by politics of hatred and discrimination gain momentum and support from those in authority. She made these remarks during an event where the 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award was conferred upon Banasthali Vidyapith, a women’s residential educational institution in Rajasthan.

The award, established in 1992 to commemorate the golden jubilee of the Quit India Movement, recognizes individuals or organizations for their significant contributions to fostering peace, communal harmony, and national unity. Siddhartha Shastri from Banasthali Vidyapith received the award from former vice president M Hamid Ansari, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, who leads the Congress Parliamentary Party, also present. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a citation, and is presented on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.