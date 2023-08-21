Security forces seizes 26 kilogram heroin, 2 Pakistani nationals arrested

Chandigarh: A joint team of Border Security Force and Punjab Police have seized 26 Kg Heroin and arrested 2 Pakistani nationals in Fazilka, Punjab.

‘FIR is registered at SSOC Fazilka. Investigations on-going to establish backward and forward linkages. Punjab Police is totally committed in war against drugs to make Punjab drug-free as per directions of CM Bhagwant Mann Singh,’ DGP Punjab Police posted on X.

Punjab’s Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla had earlier directed the police commissioners and district police chiefs to identify and forfeit properties of big narco smugglers caught with commercial quantities of drugs.

This year as many as 30 properties worth Rs 12.99 crores were seized and forfeited by the Punjab Police.