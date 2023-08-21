Ten individuals, including 5 forest department workers, stuck in Mandi dam, Himachal Pradesh

Ten individuals, including five forest department workers, were trapped at the Kol Dam Hydel Project in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The trapped individuals are a mix of forest department employees and local residents. The situation is reportedly not life-threatening, and a rescue operation has been initiated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in collaboration with local authorities. The cause of the incident is not yet clear, and details about how the individuals became trapped are not immediately available.

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary assured that the trapped individuals would be rescued soon. The NDRF, along with local administration and residents, is coordinating the rescue efforts. Among those trapped, five are forest department employees, while the rest are local residents. The rescue operation involves the use of a steamer to aid in the rescue process.