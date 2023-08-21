Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of 7 Pilgrims from Gujarat in Uttarakhand

Tragedy struck on Sunday as a bus transporting pilgrims from Gujarat met with a devastating accident in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand. The bus, carrying 35 passengers returning from Gangotri, plunged into a gorge near Gangnani, leaving seven pilgrims from Bhavnagar district in Gujarat dead, while 28 others sustained injuries. The accident occurred around 4.15 pm on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway in Bhatwadi tehsil, when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his condolences, stating, “I am saddened by the tragic incident in which the pilgrims from Gujarat lost their lives after the bus fell into the gorge in Uttarakhand. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.” Patel also conveyed his hopes for the swift recovery of the injured.

Rescue efforts were swiftly mobilized, with teams from the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arriving at the scene to provide relief and support. The injured were extricated from the gorge and transported to the Uttarkashi district hospital.

Among the injured, 11 suffered serious injuries and were transferred to AIIMS, Rishikesh, for advanced medical care. The injured pilgrims, hailing from Bhavnagar and Surat districts of Gujarat, were victims of a tragic incident that unfolded amidst the ongoing challenges posed by incessant rains and associated landslides and floods in various parts of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his sorrow over the accident and extended prayers for the victims and their families. Despite unfavorable weather conditions, the government was prepared to assist through air support if necessary.

The incident underscores the importance of continued vigilance and precautionary measures in regions grappling with adverse weather conditions and natural disasters.