Avoid these foods if you have PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS, affects 1 out of every 5 women in India. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. The condition is not really a disease, but rather a medical condition. PCOS can be managed with lifestyle changes that include clean, plant-based nutrition and holistic living.

In the case of PCOS, the ovaries create abnormally high levels of androgens, the male sex hormones that are typically present in women in trace amounts. The many little cysts (fluid-filled sacs) that develop in the ovaries are known as polycystic ovarian syndrome. PCOS can be of 4 different types. These types being Insulin Resistance, Post pill, Adrenal and Inflammatory

These foods are silently worsening your PCOS:

1. Dairy foods: Dairy foods can increase your insulin and androgen levels. You can opt for dairy substitutes or consume cow milk instead.

2. Read meat and poultry: Read meat and poultry can increase inflammation levels in the body. This can worsen your PCOS symptoms.

3. Soy products: Highly processed soy products contain phytoestrogens that can cause a hormonal imbalance in the body. Avoid consuming highly processed soy products regularly.

4. Caffeine: Excessive caffeine can also lead to hormonal imbalances which can further exacerbate your symptoms of PCOS. Although, consuming it moderately may not cause any harm.

5. Highly processed meats: Highly processed meats contain high quantities of nitrates, sodium, and saturated fats. All of these can increase inflammation in the body, leading to worsening of PCOS symptoms. These can also lead to weight gain which has been linked to worsening PCOS.

6. Alcohol: Alcohol can lead to hormonal imbalance and may cause inflammation. Excessive alcohol intake can further reduce fertility due to various factors.

7. Energy drinks: Most energy drinks contain absurd amounts of refined sugar. Sugar can trigger increase in insulin and cause hormonal imbalance. This can lead to worsening on PCOS and cause mood swings.

8. Bread: Bread contain refined carbs. Refined carbohydrates can lead to inflammation and can also increase insulin resistance.