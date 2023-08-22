Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher marginally in India. Price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 50 to Rs 59,070 per 10 gram. The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 50 to Rs 54,150 per 10 gram. Silver price was unchanged at Rs 73,300 per kg. Price of sovereign gold appreciated in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,360, up Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold remained firm at $1,894.91 per ounce. U.S. gold futures added 0.1% to $1,923.90. Gold on Monday settled about 0.3% higher, reporting its best day in more than two weeks after five consecutive sessions of losses.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, fell 0.10% on Monday. In other metals, spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.30 per ounce and platinum was up 0.1% at $909.72. Palladium steadied at $1,245.53.