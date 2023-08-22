Couple kill themselves by jumping before moving train in Rajasthan’s Bikaner

Bikaner: A couple allegedly died by suicide by jumping before a moving train in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, the police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Lunkaransar police station, they said, adding those killed have been identified as Mangilal (22) and Kaushalya (19).

‘Prima facie, they had a love affair and jumped before the train together. They were the residents of Bikaner district’, Station House Officer (SHO) Lunkaransar Charanjeet Singh said. The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem and the matter is being probed further, the SHO said.