Four Fishermen Rescued After Being Stranded at Sea

On Monday, the Fisheries Department demonstrated their swift response by rescuing the distressed boat, “Satlas,” and ensuring the safety of the four fishermen aboard. The unfortunate incident unfolded when the vessel’s engine came to a halt, leaving it stranded at sea by noon. The day had begun with promise as the boat embarked on its journey from Azhikode in the early hours of the morning. However, destiny took an unexpected turn, and the boat found itself immobilized on the northwest side of the estuary, approximately five nautical miles away from the secure embrace of the shoreline.

As the clock neared 2.30 pm, the Azhikode fisheries station received a distress call that echoed the boat’s dire situation. Swift action was set in motion, guided by the strategic directives of esteemed figures in the realm of fisheries. Assistant Director MF Paul, along with the capable Marine Enforcement Officers VM Shaibu and VN Prashanth Kumar, orchestrated the rescue operation with meticulous expertise. The boat, owned by a gentleman named Satlas hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, was the focal point of this daring maritime endeavor. Through coordinated efforts and unwavering commitment, the Fisheries Department succeeded in rescuing the marooned boat and its crew, restoring safety to the open waters and reaffirming the essence of their noble mission.