India’s Praggnanandhaa Advances to FIDE World Cup Final against World No. 1 Carlsen

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa pulled off a remarkable victory over world No.3 Fabiano Caruana, securing a 3.5-2.5 win via a tie-break in the FIDE World Cup chess tournament’s semifinals. The intense showdown between the two players culminated in a tiebreaker after the initial two-game classical series concluded at 1-1. Displaying his exceptional skills, the 18-year-old Indian prodigy emerged triumphant in a battle of wits, leaving the highly-regarded American GM behind.

As a result of his impressive performance, Praggnanandhaa earned his place in the final, where he is set to face Norway’s Magnus Carlsen. The chess community, including legendary player Viswanathan Anand, couldn’t contain their excitement. Anand expressed his admiration by posting on ‘X’, previously known as Twitter, “Pragg goes through to the final! He beats Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreak and will face Magnus Carlsen now. What a performance!”