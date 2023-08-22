KSRTC Unveils Affordable Onam Tourism Packages from Kannur

In response to the enthusiastic reception of its budget tourism packages, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is poised to introduce a fresh series of offerings from Kannur this Onam.

**Vagamon-Munnar Package:** Operating on August 25 and 30, the journey will kick off at 7 pm from Kannur, reaching Vagamon the next day. This will be followed by an off-road jeep safari, local sightseeing, and an evening campfire. The following morning, the bus will proceed to Munnar, encompassing visits to Chaturangappara viewpoint, Anayirangal Dam, Malai Kallan cave, Orange Garden, Gap Road, and View Point. The voyage will culminate back in Kannur at 6 am the next day.

**Munnar Package:** Scheduled for August 25 and 30, the trip departs Kannur at 6 pm, leading guests to renowned Munnar attractions like Eravikulam National Park, Echo Point, Botanical Garden, Flower Garden, Shooting Point, and Mattupetty Dam on day one. An overnight hotel stay will be followed by visits to Chaturangappara viewpoint, Anayirangal Dam, Malai Kallan cave, Orange Garden, Gap Road, and View Point, before returning to Kannur by 6 am the next day.

**Gavi Package:** Embarking from Kannur at 5 pm on August 30, the journey reaches Kumily the next morning, featuring glimpses of grape vineyards, vegetable farms, and pen-stock pipelines in Cumbum. The itinerary also includes Ramakkalmedu and Gavi, complete with boating and meals. The expedition concludes in Kannur at 6 am on the following day.

**Ranipuram-Bakel Fort-Beach Trip:** Commencing at 6 am from Kannur and concluding by 9 pm, this venture covers Ranipuram hill station, Bakel Fort, and Bakel Beach.

**Paithalmala-Palakkayam Thattu-Ezharakkund Waterfalls Trip:** Starting at 6.30 am and ending at 9 pm, this itinerary combines three prominent destinations in the district.

**Wayanad Package:** Encompassing Tusharagiri waterfalls, Pookode Lake, Lakkidi view point, Honey Museum, and Chain Tree, the tour begins at 6.30 am and concludes by 10 pm. For additional information, contact 8089463675 or 9496131288.