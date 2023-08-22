Narendra Modi Joins 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set off on a visit to South Africa to participate in the 15th BRICS summit. In his departure statement, Modi emphasized the importance of BRICS as a platform for addressing concerns of the Global South and reforming the multilateral system. He stated, “We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system.”

Upon departing, Modi shared his anticipation, saying, “Leaving for South Africa to take part in the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg. I will also take part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events. The Summit will give the platform to discuss issues of concern for the Global South and other areas of development.”

Modi expressed his eagerness to engage with guest countries and hold bilateral meetings with fellow leaders at the event. He is visiting Johannesburg from August 22 to 24 at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, marking the first in-person BRICS summit since 2019. The summit includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Following the BRICS summit, Modi is scheduled to travel to Athens, Greece on August 25, at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Modi emphasized the historical ties between India and Greece, stating, “Contacts between our two civilizations stretch back over two millennia and, in modern times, our ties have been strengthened by shared values of democracy, rule of law and pluralism.” He noted that cooperation in trade, investment, defense, and people-to-people connections have brought the two nations closer. Modi expressed his enthusiasm for deepening the multifaceted relationship with Greece and engaging with the Indian community during his visit.