PM Modi sees BRICS summit as a chance to spot cooperation opportunities and review institutional growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anticipation for the 15th BRICS summit during his departure statement before traveling to South Africa. He highlighted BRICS’ effective cooperation in various sectors and its role as a platform for discussing global development concerns. The summit, attended by member countries Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, presents an opportunity to identify future collaborative areas and assess institutional growth.

During the summit, Modi plans to engage in the ‘BRICS–Africa Outreach’ and ‘BRICS Plus Dialogue’ events, fostering interactions with guest countries. He also eagerly anticipates bilateral discussions with fellow leaders in attendance. Following the BRICS summit, Modi will visit Greece at the invitation of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, emphasizing the historical connections between India and Greece while highlighting the potential for enhanced cooperation in trade, defense, and cultural exchanges. This visit aims to forge a new phase in the multifaceted relationship between the two nations.